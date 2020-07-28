Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.31. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

