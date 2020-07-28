Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $15.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,514.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,869. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,468.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,375.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,629.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

