Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $387,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.59. 142,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,610. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

