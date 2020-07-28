Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $951,000 in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

NYSE:RNG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.89. 12,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $299.74.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total transaction of $285,443.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,412,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $187,444.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,149.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565 over the last ninety days. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

