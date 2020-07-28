Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $999,000 in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 186.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,777,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 152.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.20. 28,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.40 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $237.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,860 shares of company stock valued at $35,572,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

