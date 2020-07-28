Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 1,729 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,382. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

