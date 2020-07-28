Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 22,522 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 110.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,096,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,569,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,682,000 after acquiring an additional 266,399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,585,000 after purchasing an additional 367,555 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. 2,377,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,939,112. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

