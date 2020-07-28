Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $521,406.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,484.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,439 shares of company stock worth $34,473,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

ZS stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $125.09. 184,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $129.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -228.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

