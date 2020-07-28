Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,487 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

EA traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.29. 49,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $142.31.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

