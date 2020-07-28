Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 4,640 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 33.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $7,843,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total value of $10,959,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,670,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,696 shares of company stock valued at $98,057,379. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.53. 21,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,070. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $224.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

