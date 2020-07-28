Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after buying an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,468,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,930. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

