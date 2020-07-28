Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Markel by 45.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Markel by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $18.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $996.88. 2,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,997. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $937.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,013.14.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,054.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

