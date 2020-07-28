Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,926,944. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

