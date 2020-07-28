Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,550,000 after acquiring an additional 134,653 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,013,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,680. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

