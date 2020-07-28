Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $172.56. 15,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,841. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

