Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.51. 103,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,972. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.