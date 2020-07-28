Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Waitr by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waitr by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 739.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waitr alerts:

WTRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

NASDAQ:WTRH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 90,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -5.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 142.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.