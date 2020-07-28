Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.23. 147,863 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26.

