Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.78. 52,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.42.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $620,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,644.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,036 shares of company stock worth $83,329,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

