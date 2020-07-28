Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 25.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 104,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,751. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

