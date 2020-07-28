Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after buying an additional 75,841 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 243,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,076. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

