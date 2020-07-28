ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Trading Up 6%

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) shares were up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.97, approximately 1,022,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 956,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASX shares. ValuEngine cut ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,274,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 448,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,203,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 429,986 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,542,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 332,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 164.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 374,701 shares in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

