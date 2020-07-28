ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Trading Up 6%

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) shares were up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.97, approximately 1,022,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 956,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Several analysts have recently commented on ASX shares. ValuEngine cut ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,274,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 448,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,203,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 429,986 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,542,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 332,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 164.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 374,701 shares in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.
Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.