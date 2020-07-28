Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $121.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,639,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.61. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

