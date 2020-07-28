ATLANT (ATL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, ATLANT has traded 39% higher against the dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.49 million and $159.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.68 or 0.04642019 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00052887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00030990 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATL is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

