Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.9% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,695 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,763,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,381,960. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $269.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

