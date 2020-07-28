Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $2,146,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.29. 13,985,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,134,514. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

