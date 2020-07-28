Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $566,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.29. The stock had a trading volume of 817,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day moving average is $117.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

