Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 47.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $18.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,530.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,463.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,372.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,034.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,614.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

