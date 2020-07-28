Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $296.97. 2,248,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,200. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.