Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,127 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,369,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,048. The company has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

