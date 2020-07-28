Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 6,692 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $713,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,210,000 after acquiring an additional 111,698 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.21. 30,187,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,994,744. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.