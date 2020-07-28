Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Waste Management by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,950. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

