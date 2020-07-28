Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.0% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 275,548 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.07. 41,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

