Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $162,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.66. The stock had a trading volume of 58,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

