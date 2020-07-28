Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 8.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 179.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 152.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 78,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $147.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

