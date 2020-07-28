Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after buying an additional 2,414,033 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after buying an additional 1,727,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $40.91. 5,819,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,967,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

