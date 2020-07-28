Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $285.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $49,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

