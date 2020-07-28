Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 351 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after buying an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after acquiring an additional 539,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.57.

GS traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.02. 2,598,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.73. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

