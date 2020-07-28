Baldwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,267 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after purchasing an additional 441,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $617,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $147.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

