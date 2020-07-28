Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $70.83. 2,119,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.