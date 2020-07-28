Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nike by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125,201 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nike by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.21. 4,096,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,155. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.