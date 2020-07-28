Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $327.52. 123,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.73. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

