Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,712,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,670,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.64.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

