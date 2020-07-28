Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after purchasing an additional 327,597 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 328,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,757,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.05. 2,641,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,220. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.59.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

