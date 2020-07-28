Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Shopify by 675.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 4.4% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 60,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,986,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Shopify by 516.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $46.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $976.39. 2,680,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,409. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,074.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of -831.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $900.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.72.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $998.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

