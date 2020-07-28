Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,142,000 after acquiring an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,603,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

TMO traded up $7.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $413.44. 1,266,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,453. The firm has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.96 and its 200 day moving average is $332.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

