Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,470 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 171.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,956 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 818,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after acquiring an additional 515,080 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $74.45. 56,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

