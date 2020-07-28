Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after acquiring an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,926,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

