Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 1,566,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,926,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

