Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,480,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,014 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.70% of Bausch Health Companies worth $45,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 53.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 31.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 296,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,694. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 948,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Paulson acquired 1,628,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

